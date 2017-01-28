Man shouts 'Trump is here now' in ugly alleged hate crime against a Muslim woman

A man returning home from a trip to Aruba through New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport was charged with hate crimes after a Muslim airport employee was assaulted Wednesday night, Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said Thursday.

According to the D.A.’s report, Robin A. Rhodes was walking through the Delta Sky Lounge at JFK when he approached the employee, Rabeeya Khan, who was sitting in her office. Khan is Muslim and wears a hijab. He allegedly started shouting at her before blocking her from exiting the room.