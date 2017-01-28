Protesters crash church to tell lesbian pastors you're 'going to hell'

Protesters crashed a church with lesbian pastors to tell them they are “going to hell”, but didn’t quite get the response they expected.

Instead of bowing to anti-gay pressure, the Calvery Baptist Church in Washington DC reaffirmed its dedication to social justice and human rights.

The group of demonstrators descended on the church on January 22, to protest the appointment of a lesbian couple as co-pastors.

The anti-gay demonstrators arrived before morning worship began and made their way to the pulpit, carrying signs and shouting slogans, before being confronted by church members.