In an interview today with David Brody of the Christian Broadcasting Network, President Trump repeated his false claim that the Obama administration has blocked Christian refugees from coming to America and suggested that he would prioritize Christian refugees over Muslim refugees.
He told Brody that he sees Christians as a priority, claiming that Muslims had an “unfair” advantage under President Obama.
Trump: Christians Refugees Will Be Given A Priority Over Muslim Refugees
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Jan 28, 2017 5:54 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment