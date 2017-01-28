Newsvine

Trump: Christians Refugees Will Be Given A Priority Over Muslim Refugees

In an interview today with David Brody of the Christian Broadcasting Network, President Trump repeated his false claim that the Obama administration has blocked Christian refugees from coming to America and suggested that he would prioritize Christian refugees over Muslim refugees.

He told Brody that he sees Christians as a priority, claiming that Muslims had an “unfair” advantage under President Obama.

