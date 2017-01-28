Newsvine

British journalists are getting a lot of praise from Americans after their questions to Trump

View Original Article: | indy100
Seeded on Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:00 AM
The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg and the Sun's Tom Newton Dunn are being praised for their work in the States.

Earlier today a historic press conference featuring the British Prime Minister Theresa May and the President of the United States took place.

In amongst the accredited American journalists putting their questions to the PM and POTUS were a few British reporters too. The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg and the Sun's Tom Newton Dunn to be specific. 

When the mic was eventually passed to them, they didn't hold back with their questioning.

