Internet Trolls Are Trying To Get Undocumented Immigrants Rounded Up And Deported

Users on the anonymous forum 4chan encouraged others to trick Twitter users into publicly outing themselves as undocumented immigrants in the United States so they could be reported to the federal government for deportation.

On January 21, 4chan users responded en masse to a post on the website’s “Politically Incorrect” forum that contained an alleged screenshot of a nonexistent CNN story that said President Donald Trump created a website to “report illegal immigrants.” The faux screengrab also contained an image of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tip form. Several users suggested using Twitter searches to find Twitter accounts belonging to undocumented immigrants and using those tweets to report people for deportation.