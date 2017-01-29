Trust Me When I Say My Administration Assistant Is Not A Security Risk

My admin assistant is an airhead. She is lovely, creative, and can be very funny (unintentionally). She has NO interest in politics, world affairs or religion. She likes making candles and doing shots of brandy *shudder*. She is 25, a British citizen and she has just been banned from travelling to the United States. Why? Because she was born in Iran. For goodness sake. The only reason she would ever want to travel to the States? Because Disney.

The conservative Member of Parliament Nadhim Zahawi, who came to UK at 9, holds a British passport, but was born in Iraq cannot travel either. This is a real problem as he currently has twin boys studying at Princeton. An elected member of the British Government is banned from the United States. Do you think him a security risk?

My ex-boss is a refugee from Iraq. She fled across the border in the early 1970’s when the persecution of the Jews in Iraq ratcheted up several notches. She is very rich and loves making trips to New York to go shopping. She is not a security risk, but I guess America is going to have to do without her dollars for the foreseeable future. She may have been a British citizen for over 40 years, but she is, after all, an Iraqi.

I could go on but I am sure you get the point.

Security risks my arse. I am not sure the Nazi’s that put this policy in place has any idea of the potential future impact on America’s economy. I do not know anyone who is choosing America as their holiday destination anytime soon, and you know why? Because their neighbours, their friends, their colleagues and sometimes their family cannot join them. As a business, if you were looking for a new country to expand into, would you choose America when it may be that members of your workforce cannot travel freely on business? Because Muslim. Well, would you?

You all elected a racist wanker, but worse than that, you elected an idiot.