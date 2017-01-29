Trump regime says of court rulings, Muslim ban 'remains in full, complete and total effect'

For those wondering how popular vote loser Donald Trump would react to a string of court rulings that halted—temporarily, at least—his hate-fueled Muslim ban, this may give a clue … a statement, supposedly from the Department of Homeland Security, but clearly written in the fetid bowels of the White House:

The department's statement said: "President Trump's Executive Orders remain in place— prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety," according to the DHS statement.

Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to the White House, said that nothing in the judge's order "in anyway impedes or prevents the implementation of the president's executive order which remains in full, complete and total effect."