Donald Trump: London to hold 'biggest protest ever' against US President

Campaigners are urging people to stage “the biggest protest ever” in London, when Donald Trump comes to the UK on a state visit later this year.
Anti-Trump campaigners took to social media to call for a demonstration in the streets of the capital after Theresa May revealed the US President had accepted an invitation from the Queen.
Many reacted with fury at the announcement, which was made during a joint press conference in the White House on Friday.
Seeded on Sun Jan 29, 2017 5:07 AM
