WATCH: Conservative Activist Openly Declares That Contraception Should Be Illegal

MSNBC host Joy Reid was SHOCKED when a conservative anti-choice activist openly stated that birth control should be banned.

During a panel discussion on Saturday, Kristan Hawkins of Students for Life literally admitted that she wants a law that forces women to get pregnant if they want to have sex.

The discussion began with Reid pointing out that contraception and mammogram costs will go up for women if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

Reid asked the panel if they agreed that contraception should be legal, and Hawkins not only disagreed, she spewed misinformation about two popular forms of contraception.