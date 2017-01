There is moral outrage echoing round the world at the new America

Someone on the news said today that America has the right to keep who ever they want out. Maybe you do. But we have the right to point out that such people are insecure angry racist scaredy cats

http://whatwouldjackdo.org/2017/01/30/give-me-your-tired-your-poor-your-conservative-white-christian-heterosexuals-yearning-to-be-free/