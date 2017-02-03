Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1460 Seeds: 15417 Comments: 83477 Since: Oct 2008

Kellyanne Conway Invents Fake Massacre

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Fri Feb 3, 2017 12:56 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

During an appearance on Chris Matthews’ “Hardball” on Thursday night, Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager and now an adviser in his administration, appeared to make up a fictional “massacre” when justifying the President’s ban on refugees and immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries. “I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre,” Conway said during an exchange on the program. “Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor