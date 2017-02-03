You may remember when Dutch TV news / comedy show Zondag Met Lubach 'introduced' the Netherlands to the new POTUS after his inauguration.
Not to be outdone, the Swiss have responded with their own parody genius.
In a voiceover and rhetoric chillingly reminiscent of the Donald himself, SRF Comedy's video describes how 'great' Switzerland is.
This Swiss video is trolling Trump in the best possible way
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Feb 3, 2017 1:32 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment