Couple who chose faith healing over doctors charged in 2-year-old daughter's death

Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: – DeadState
Seeded on Sat Feb 4, 2017 4:18 AM
The Associated Press is reporting that a Pennsylvania couple whose faith forbids seeking any form of medical treatment were charged this Wednesday in the pneumonia-related death of their 2-year old daughter. Apparently, they are not the first members of their church to be prosecuted for failing to get medical care for a dying child.

 

