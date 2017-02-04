The Associated Press is reporting that a Pennsylvania couple whose faith forbids seeking any form of medical treatment were charged this Wednesday in the pneumonia-related death of their 2-year old daughter. Apparently, they are not the first members of their church to be prosecuted for failing to get medical care for a dying child.
Couple who chose faith healing over doctors charged in 2-year-old daughter's death
