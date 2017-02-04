The Foreign Ministry of Iran has retaliated against President Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ by excluding the US wrestling team from the Freestyle World Cup to be held in Kermanshah later this month.
“Given the policies adopted by the new US administration,” spokesman Bahram Qassemi told Iranian news channel Press TV, “the Foreign Ministry was inevitably put in circumstances, forcing it to oppose the US freestyle wrestling team’s travel to Iran.”
Iran Bars US Wrestlers From World Cup After Trump Muslim Ban
