So you say both sides are the same huh?

You can tell all you need to know about the true agenda and priorities of a political party by what they do in their first 100 days in power, when their political capital is the highest it will ever be. On the same note, my fear and frustration at the moment is that while the media and everyone else is being distracted by Trump's daily insanity, it's the Republicans who control the houses who are quietly starting to pass all the horrific crap they've always dreamed of with little to no media attention. For example, here are just 5 laws republicans have either already repealed in the last few days, or are about to, all of which the media has almost entirely ignored.