Arizona Republicans Want To Fine Charities $1000/Day For Helping Refugees

A group of Arizona state legislators is proposing a bill that would find charities in the state $1000 a day for helping to each refugee that they help to settle.

The Arizona Daily Sun reported, “Unable to block the federal government from sending refugees to Arizona, six Republican lawmakers want to penalize the charities that help them resettle here….The potentially more far-reaching part of her legislation would impose a fine on charities of $1,000 a day for each refugee it helps place in the state. And if a refugee is arrested, the charity would be financially liable for the cost of arrest, prosecution, and incarceration of that person. Burges conceded that she is using that approach because, realistically, it’s the only option available to her to stem the flow of refugees.”