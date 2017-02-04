Meet the 'anarchists, thugs and paid protesters' Trump is warning about (warning: graphic images)

Don’t be fooled, America. Everyone loves the racist, bigoted, misogynistic popular vote loser, and if anyone tries to convince you otherwise, just remember that those massive protests across the country that you’ve been seeing on your TV—fake news!—are just a bunch of:



Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump

Professional anarchists, thugs and paid protesters are proving the point of the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

11:48 AM - 3 Feb 2017