Conservatives should be jumping for joy after the unlikelihood that Donald Trump would actually win the election became a reality. Trump was extremely unpopular compared to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, had several pending lawsuits against him, and he even lost the popular vote by almost 3 million votes. However, thanks to the Electoral College and his team’s gift of lying and evading serious issues and conflicts of interest, Trump managed to get through the cracks and into the White House.
Conservatives On Facebook Go FULL Racist To Attack Michelle Obama (IMAGES)
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Feb 4, 2017 4:46 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment