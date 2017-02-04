Sean Spicer hit back at Nancy Pelosi today after the Democratic leader called Steve Bannon a white supremacist yesterday.
Pelosi said that it’s “making America less safe” to “have a white supremacist named to the National Security Council.”
MSNBC’s Greta Van Susteren asked Spicer about how the White House wants to “turn down the heat” of all the political rhetoric going around.
Sean Spicer: Ridiculous for Pelosi to Call Bannon a White Supremacist
