Pastor John Pavlovitz didn’t pull any punches when he wrote his blog post today titled “It’s Time We Stopped Calling Donald Trump A Christian.” This withering attack on President Donald Trump’s morals shows what the president really is: a self-serving crony capitalist who cynically masquerades as a Christian to earn votes and public support while displaying none of the qualities that makes a good Christian.
A Pastor Just Went Viral Begging Americans to "Stop Calling Trump A Christian"
Seeded on Sat Feb 4, 2017 5:04 AM
