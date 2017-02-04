Britain’s young people are now more right-wing and authoritarian in their political outlook than the previous generation, undermining the prevailing view that younger people tend to be more progressive in attitude.
Research using British Social Attitudes Survey data taken from 1985-2012, found greater appetite among young people for right-wing policy-making on issues including wealth redistribution, welfare and crime.
Young people are now more right-wing and authoritarian in their views than previous generations
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Feb 4, 2017 5:09 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment