Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1462 Seeds: 15434 Comments: 83553 Since: Oct 2008

Federal Judge Orders Long Layover In Seattle For Trump's Travel Ban

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: Wonkette » top
Seeded on Sat Feb 4, 2017 5:13 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked Mad President Snapcase’s entire executive order on immigration, including the 90-day ban on entry by travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. The order by U.S. District Judge James Robart applies nationwide, and will put the travel ban on hold until Robart can review the case in full.

The case was brought by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, then later joined by Minnesota. Robart rejected the Trump administration’s argument that since the executive order concerned national security, the states had no standing to challenge it, and granted the temporary restraining order on the grounds that the states were likely to succeed in their claim.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor