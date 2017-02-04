Federal Judge Orders Long Layover In Seattle For Trump's Travel Ban

A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked Mad President Snapcase’s entire executive order on immigration, including the 90-day ban on entry by travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. The order by U.S. District Judge James Robart applies nationwide, and will put the travel ban on hold until Robart can review the case in full.

The case was brought by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, then later joined by Minnesota. Robart rejected the Trump administration’s argument that since the executive order concerned national security, the states had no standing to challenge it, and granted the temporary restraining order on the grounds that the states were likely to succeed in their claim.