Arkansas Republicans Pass Bill Giving Rapists The Power To Stop Victims From Getting An Abortion

Arkansas Act 45 bans the most common and safest abortion procedure available to women known as dilation and evacuation, which is used for abortions performed during the second trimester. That means Arkansas Republicans are openly defying the framework set up by the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade which says states can’t interfere with a woman’s right to choose until the fetus becomes viable. 50 percent viability rate is achieved at 24 to 25 weeks. But the new law would ban safe abortions after 14 weeks and creates a burden for women because it forces them to choose less safe options to end their pregnancies.