WATCH A GOP Senator Try To Explain Why He Supports Letting The Mentally Ill Buy Guns

Republicans love guns. They also love pretending they’re tough on crime by voting for every pro-gun bill the NRA floats their way. And most of all, they absolutely love that sweet sweet money for their campaigns that gun nuts are so eager to fork over for any member of Congress who’s willing to kiss the ass of the merchants of death.

Late Thursday night, the House of Representatives voted to overturn an Obama-era rule that had been put in place to keep people with severe mental illnesses from buying firearms. Specifically, the rule, banned Social Security beneficiaries from purchasing a weapon if their disability payments are handled by an outside party as a result of their “marked subnormal intelligence, or mental illness, incompetency, condition, or disease.”