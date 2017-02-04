Yemen Video Trump Admin Said Was Worth Dead Navy SEAL Turns Out To Be 10 Years Old, Available Online

Forget flag pins and pledges, there is nothing more disrespectful to the military than sending men and women in uniform into harms way with no justifiable reason. And lo and behold, the Trump administration is off to a pretty egregious start.

During Trump’s very first military raid as president, the administration botched every conceivable aspect of the operation. The intel was shaky at best, the operation was already considered too risky and denied during Obama’s time in office, the planning was pathetic, and the execution got a Navy SEAL and a 9-year-old American girl killed – among, humanitarian groups say, a number of other civilians.