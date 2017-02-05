The Statue of Liberty was originally going to be a Muslim woman

Standing tall on Liberty Island, the Statue of Liberty is the manifestation of America’s deep-rooted dedication to freedom and enlightenment.

It was one of the first structures that migrants saw when they were processed on Ellis Island between 1892 and 1954.

The structure was designed by French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi, and is widely attributed to the artist’s interpretation of the Roman goddess for liberty, Libertas.

However, the statue’s inception wasn't in the western world: Its roots are found in the east.

Specifically Egypt.