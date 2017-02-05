Seriously, Arkansas? Even Trump Knows Same-Sex Marriage Is Done Deal

Guys, you aren’t actually going to even believe this. There are still people trying to get rid of same-sex marriage. If you’re all, “didn’t we already fight about this a long time ago?” you’d be right. Except that news apparently hasn’t hit Arkansas just yet. One of its esteemed legislators just filed a Senate Joint Resolution requesting the United States Congress to start working on a Constitutional Amendment defining marriage as the “union of one man and one woman.” How positively late-90s of him.

You’d think that the Arkansas state legislature would have better things to do these days, but apparently, not so. State Senator Jason Rapert (yes, that’s his real name) thinks it’s a good idea to call an entire Constitutional Convention over this issue. That’s right. We should get everyone together and rewrite the Constitution of the United States – not to clarify the limits of executive power, not to strengthen freedom of the press, not to guarantee equal rights for women – but to ensure that only heterosexual people can get married.