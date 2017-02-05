In what we hope will be a recurring SNL role, Melissa McCarthy played White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in a hilarious spoof press conference from the White House briefing room.
“Settle down, settle down!” Spicer yelled to begin before engaging in heated verbal sparring with members of the press corps.
Melissa McCarthy kills it as Sean Spicer in SNL White House press conference
Sun Feb 5, 2017
