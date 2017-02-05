The trans woman who can't see her children because they are Charedi

Ever wondered what you would need to do to permanently silence or, if necessary, expunge any transgender members of your community? From a family court ruling published earlier this week came one possible answer. Ostracise their children.

Mr Justice Peter Jackson presided over what he called “a very troubling case” between a father and mother, “J” and “B”.

The mother opposed her estranged husband – who is now a transgender woman – having any direct access to their five children in the “fundamentalist community” (the judge's words) of ultra-Orthodox Jewish, or Charedi, Manchester.