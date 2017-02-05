Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1463 Seeds: 15441 Comments: 83584 Since: Oct 2008

The trans woman who can't see her children because they are Charedi

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNew Statesman Contents
Seeded on Sun Feb 5, 2017 5:57 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Ever wondered what you would need to do to permanently silence or, if necessary, expunge any transgender members of your community? From a family court ruling published earlier this week came one possible answer. Ostracise their children.

Mr Justice Peter Jackson presided over what he called “a very troubling case” between a father and mother, “J” and “B”.

The mother opposed her estranged husband – who is now a transgender woman – having any direct access to their five children in the “fundamentalist community” (the judge's words) of ultra-Orthodox Jewish, or Charedi, Manchester.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor