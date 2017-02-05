CNN National Security correspondent Jim Sciutto reacted to President Trump‘s latest interview tonight by saying that the remarks lowered America to the sociopolitical standard of authoritarian countries.
In a previewed clip from Trump’s pre-Super Bowl interview, the president shrugged off Bill O’Reilly when the Fox host said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “killer.” Trump responded with “We’ve got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country’s so innocent?”
CNN's Jim Sciutto: Trump's Putin Comments Put America on Same 'Moral Relativism' as Authoritarian States
Sun Feb 5, 2017
