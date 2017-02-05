CNN's Jim Sciutto: Trump's Putin Comments Put America on Same 'Moral Relativism' as Authoritarian States

CNN National Security correspondent Jim Sciutto reacted to President Trump‘s latest interview tonight by saying that the remarks lowered America to the sociopolitical standard of authoritarian countries.

In a previewed clip from Trump’s pre-Super Bowl interview, the president shrugged off Bill O’Reilly when the Fox host said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “killer.” Trump responded with “We’ve got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country’s so innocent?”