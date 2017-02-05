Michigan Republican Thinks College Protesters Should Be Murdered ‹

A Republican Party official in Michigan issued a call for murdering college protesters following the demonstrations at the University of California, Berkeley. Dan Adamini, former chair and current secretary of the Marquette County Republican Party called for “another Kent State” in the wake of the protests.

In 1970, Members of the Ohio National Guard fired on unarmed Kent State University students protesting the U.S. incursion into Cambodia. Guardsmen killed four students and wounded nine, including one who suffered permanent paralysis. 67 rounds were fired in 13 seconds.