White Men Are The Real 'Special Snowflakes'

The white nationalists I sometimes encounter on Twitter have an expression for militant liberals like me who care about the greater good, the suffering of the vulnerable, and the liberties guaranteed to everyone by the Bill of Rights.

It's: "Special snowflake."

It's supposed to be a put-down, like I'm too delicate to handle being told "the truth" about "how things really are" by men (usually men) who "aren't afraid to tell it like it is." If I object to his slur-filled bile-spewing, then I'm too fragile.

Like a snowflake.