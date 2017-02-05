“Missing” posters are popping up in cities all over the United States and the world for former President Barack Obama.
The posters read, “Have you seen this man?” above a picture of America’s 44th president. It also offers a description of the missing president, “Age: 55, Weight: 175 LBS, Height: 6’ 1 ¼”, Black Hair, Brown Eyes.”
At the bottom of the sign are listings for an Instagram page and a website as well as the hashtag #MISSINGOBAMA.
"Missing Obama" posters are popping up all over, and here's the reason why
