"Missing Obama" posters are popping up all over, and here's the reason why

“Missing” posters are popping up in cities all over the United States and the world for former President Barack Obama.

The posters read, “Have you seen this man?” above a picture of America’s 44th president. It also offers a description of the missing president, “Age: 55, Weight: 175 LBS, Height: 6’ 1 ¼”, Black Hair, Brown Eyes.”

At the bottom of the sign are listings for an Instagram page and a website as well as the hashtag #MISSINGOBAMA.