"Missing Obama" posters are popping up all over, and here's the reason why

Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: | Rare
Seeded on Sun Feb 5, 2017 9:17 AM
“Missing” posters are popping up in cities all over the United States and the world for former President Barack Obama.

The posters read, “Have you seen this man?” above a picture of America’s 44th president. It also offers a description of the missing president, “Age: 55, Weight: 175 LBS, Height: 6’ 1 ¼”, Black Hair, Brown Eyes.”

At the bottom of the sign are listings for an Instagram page and a website as well as the hashtag #MISSINGOBAMA.

