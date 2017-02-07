The Tyranny Of The Majority

I was listening to the radio on the way into work this morning and two different arguments struck me as being equally ludicrous. The first was in a conversation about Trump and his Muslim ban, with one right wing commentator saying that more people supported it than not in America. My response (in my head), so what? The second was in a debate about Brexit with yet another right wing bobble head proclaiming the rights of the majority. The majority has spoken. The minority lost and should just accept this and move on. My response (in my head), fuck off.

Just because more people agree with an idea than are against it, does not automatically make it a good idea. There are lots of idiots in this world. And quite frankly asking anyone to vote to improve the conditions of minority communities is rarely going to work. People are selfish and will vote in their supposed best interest, even to the significant harm and detriment of themselves and others. When people voted for Brexit and Trump they voted against something, not for something. They wanted to stiff the man. Famously one woman in a call in show stated that the GDP was not her GDP. On one level one can understand her frustration that she has been left behind, on another level one has to question how on earth the future prosperity of the nation should rest in the decisions made by some who have not the faintest clue about how shit works.

Looking to the majority to make decisions in the best interests of all people is not the best plan in the world. That is why referendum do not work very well. It is not nearly nuanced enough. It can only work in strong democracies with effective oppositions, with leaders who will hold the feet to the fire of the people who are in charge. When you have leaders who bow to the will of the supposed majority without taking into account everyone else you will indeed see people marching in the streets. Trying to silence the minority just because you think your shit don’t stink because a group of people think (or have been conned) just like you, will never produce the results you want, unless of course you actively wish to see the suppression of anything other than group think.

If we consider some of the great advances in the last half of the last century, they were done in spite of the majority. The Civil Rights Act would never have been enacted if it needed the support of the majority, but today would anyone claim that it was not the right thing to do? It is unlikely gay marriage would not have been enacted if it had gone to a referendum. The Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland is another example, the majority was dead against it but it has brought about a period of stability that would have been unimaginable three decades ago.

Just because the majority thinks something a good / bad plan does not mean it is. So when I am told more people agree with the Muslim ban than disagree with it, that does not make the plan any less stupid or less islamaphobic, it just increases my disappointment in my fellow man. And when I am told that we will exit the common market because the majority voted for Brexit, it does not make me think that I can trust my fellow man to have voted in my nations interests and that they are obviously seeing something I am not, it makes me cross at the short sighted policy that will impact on everyone’s standard of living, remainers and brexiters alike.

The majority is not always right and trying to insist that they are seems somewhat tyrannical.