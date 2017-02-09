Lawmaker Dismisses Anti-Trans Violence as 'Dudes Walking Around in Dresses Getting Beat Up'

A Republican Texas state lawmaker on Tuesday dismissed concerns about anti-transgender violence by saying "dudes walking around in dresses getting beat up" wasn't a problem when he was younger.

Tea party state Rep. Briscoe Cain made the comment in response to a question about his support for Senate Bill 6, one of Texas' two anti-transgender bathroom bills.

During a panel discussion featuring Cain and two other state lawmakers, the Texas Tribune's Evan Smith noted that the transgender community considers SB 6 discriminatory.