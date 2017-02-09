Much of her life has played out like a Canadian stereotype: from her favourite food of moose stew to extolling the virtues of hockey moms and her love of snowmobiling.
But after a White House spokesman refused to rule out the possibility that Sarah Palin could be the next US ambassador to Ottawa, few in Canada seemed to be embracing the prospect of the former Alaska governor taking up the role.
Sarah Palin touted as US ambassador to Canada? You betcha!
Seeded on Thu Feb 9, 2017 2:34 AM
