Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1468 Seeds: 15457 Comments: 83673 Since: Oct 2008

Is this really how fascism takes hold in the US?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONalJazeera Magazine
Seeded on Thu Feb 9, 2017 2:38 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

There has, lately, been a rush of interest in cultural offerings premised on the return of fascism. The Man in the High Castle, loosely based on the Philip K Dick novel, is back for a second series. In it, the Nazi regime lives in fictional Technicolor suburbia, occupying the half of the US not occupied by co-victors of World War II, Japan.

A revival of the 1935 play, It Can't Happen Here, was staged in Berkeley late last year. The original novel by Sinclair Lewis charts the populist rise in the 1930s of a US fascist promising a return to American greatness. It reportedly sold out on Amazon.com the week after the election of Donald Trump.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor