Pennsylvania senator to Trump: Come after me, you 's***-gibbon'

A Pennsylvania lawmaker had strong words for Donald Trump after the president reportedly joked he would "destroy" a Texas lawmaker's career.

In a Facebook post, state Sen. Daylin Leach, D-Montgomery, linked to a Politico story about Trump's meeting with several county sheriffs, including Chester County Sheriff Carolyn Bunny Welsh. According to the website, Harold Eavenson, sheriff of Rockwell County, Texas, brought up the issue of civil asset forfeiture.