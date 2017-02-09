Newsvine

Sean Spicer: 'I can only hope that if Coretta Scott King was still with us,' she'd support Jeff Sessions

White House Press  Secretary said on Wednesday that he hoped that if Coretta Scott King were still alive that she would support the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions (R – AL) for attorney general.

King, the late widow of civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr., had originally opposed Sessions’s nomination for a federal judgeship in the 1980s on the grounds that he had allegedly tried to “intimidate and chill the exercise of the ballot” by African Americans.

