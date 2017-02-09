As the Government closes a loophole to allow child refugees into Great Britain, total psychopaths from across the country are asking why they should care about lone children fleeing war.
Experts explained that it has become socially acceptable in recent years to parade a lack of empathy or conscience as a matter of pride.
'Why should we care about child refugees?' ask total psychopaths
