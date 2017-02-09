Newsvine

FBI investigates white supremacist for possession of the deadly toxin ricin

When 27-year-old William Christopher Gibbs drove himself to the hospital claiming he had come into contact with the deadly substance ricin, the FBI immediately put him under investigation.

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points out, ricin can come in the form of a powder, pellet, or even a mist — but just a small dose can kill.

Indeed, tests confirmed there to be ricin residue in Gibbs’ car. The presence of the deadly substance was suspicious in and of itself, but some of Gibbs’ public affiliations with white supremacy groups made authorities take a special interest.

