BREAKING NEWS: Federal appeals court REFUSES to reinstate Donald Trump's travel ban

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Thu Feb 9, 2017
A federal appeals court in San Francisco ruled to not reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations. 

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was looking at a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S. An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible.

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban last week after Washington state and Minnesota sued. The ban temporarily suspended the nation's refugee program and immigration from countries that have raised terrorism concerns.

 

