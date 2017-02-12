Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1468 Seeds: 15461 Comments: 83693 Since: Oct 2008

Author of 'The Handmaid's Tale': It was 'farfetched' when I wrote it — but Trump is making it real

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:43 AM
Discuss:

Margaret Atwood, whose dystopian 1985 novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” describes a a totalitarian theocracy that has taken over the U.S. and subjugated women for the ruling class, claims the election of Donald Trump is making her book all too real now.

In an interview at Cuba’s international book fair, the Canadian-born Atwood said sales of “The Handmaid’s Tale” have jumped with the election of Trump, while admitting interest has also grown due to a remake of the 1990 film as a miniseries to be shown on Hulu.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor