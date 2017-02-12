Great Quotes from the Bible for Pro-Choice Demonstrators

Those of us who cherish the freedom to choose our own lives and families, and to live by our own moral values, could learn a thing or two from the more sophisticated of these protesters, both what they say and what they want to hide.

They want us to think that it’s not about religion. Despite the smattering of non-religious opponents, it is. Ignoring this means we constantly fight a defensive battle on our turf, not theirs. Key take-away: Define this as a fight about theology, which is what it is. Use theological terms that are Christianity’s insider jargon, the Bible. They want us to think that they are on the side of women, that their stance against abortion comes from a deep place of love and concern. It doesn’t. Their conception obsession is rooted in misogyny, and concern for women is a thin veneer. Here is what the anti-abortion movement would look like if it were driven by love. Key take-away: Expose the deep underlying religiously motivated disdain for women. Quote degrading Bible verses, church fathers and modern pastors. By trademarking the term “pro-life,” abortion foes try to stake out the highest of the moral high ground. They don’t have it. Their crass indifference to the lives around them, to the wellbeing of both vulnerable people and even the whole web of life, shows their self-appointed title as defenders of “life” to be total BS. Key take-away: Shine a light on self-righteous hypocrisy. Expose the Religious Right’s indifference to Christianity’s own highest values, including compassion and reverence for life.