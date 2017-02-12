Newsvine

Jason Chaffetz Convinced He's Got A Face You'd Have To Be *Paid* To Not To Love

Today in All The Money We Are Making Protesting Republicans Even Though We Love Them Dearly And Agree With Everything They Want To Do: Jason Chaffetz is claiming that the many, many, many people who protested at his recent town hall were actually being paid to protest him, and that they were not even from Utah, probably, so there.

