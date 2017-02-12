TN: Proposed bill deems children born through artificial insemination illegitimate children

A proposed bill in the Tennessee General Assembly seeks to classify children born through artificial insemination as illegitimate children.

Representative Terry Lynn Weaver (R-Lancaster) proposed HB 1406, which is intended to repeal the current statute regarding children born through artificial insemination.

TCA 68-3-306 provides for the child to be considered the legitimate child of a husband and wife if the child is born through artificial insemination and with the consent of the husband.