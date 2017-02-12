Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1471 Seeds: 15476 Comments: 83756 Since: Oct 2008

TN: Proposed bill deems children born through artificial insemination illegitimate children

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee
Seeded on Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:09 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A proposed bill in the Tennessee General Assembly seeks to classify children born through artificial insemination as illegitimate children.

Representative Terry Lynn Weaver (R-Lancaster) proposed HB 1406, which is intended to repeal the current statute regarding children born through artificial insemination.

TCA 68-3-306 provides for the child to be considered the legitimate child of a husband and wife if the child is born through artificial insemination and with the consent of the husband.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor