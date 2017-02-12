Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway charges that media coverage of Donald Trump lacks “respect for and recognition of the dignity for the office of the president.”
No, Kellyanne, it’s Donald Trump who lacks respect for and recognition of the dignity of the office of the president.
A small sampling of Trump’s words and actions from recent days:
Who Lacks Respect for the Office of the President?
