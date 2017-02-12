“So you’re alpha when you go to work, you’re powerful, you’re strong,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt replied. “You come home and what does the husband need from the woman?”
Venker replied:
“The husband needs from the woman softness instead of hardness, so happiness instead of anger, being more compliant and less dictatorial. Basically not telling him what to do. I don’t know how else to put it.”
HAHAHAHA!!! Fox News Guest: Women Are Naturally 'The Beta' in a Relationship
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:29 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment