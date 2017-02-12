Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1471 Seeds: 15476 Comments: 83756 Since: Oct 2008

HAHAHAHA!!! Fox News Guest: Women Are Naturally 'The Beta' in a Relationship

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLittle Green Footballs
Seeded on Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:29 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

“So you’re alpha when you go to work, you’re powerful, you’re strong,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt replied. “You come home and what does the husband need from the woman?”

Venker replied:

“The husband needs from the woman softness instead of hardness, so happiness instead of anger, being more compliant and less dictatorial. Basically not telling him what to do. I don’t know how else to put it.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor