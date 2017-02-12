Polls are always enlightening, even if they only represent a sample size of the population, and there’s plenty to say about how enlightening the new Friday poll out of Public Policy Polling is.
For instance, 51% of Trump voters say that the Bowling Green Massacre shows why Trump’s Immigration plan is needed, to just a measly 23% of whom that either live in reality or haven’t taken the meme yet:
Among those who do support it you have to wonder how well thought out their position is- by a 51/23 margin Trump voters say that the Bowling Green Massacre shows why Trump’s immigration policy is needed.
More Than Half Of Trumpalos Think Bowling Green Massacre Shows Importance Of Muslim Ban
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:35 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment