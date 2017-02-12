Congressman Invokes Unknown 1924 Rule To Expose Trump's Tax Returns Immediately

When Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) invoked rule 19 to rebuke Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and prevent her from speaking further against the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) to the position of attorney general, he opened the door to some unintended consequences.

In addition to inadvertently writing what has become a feminist battle cry and what could likely serve as Warren’s campaign slogan during the presidential election in 2020, he’s also inspired other congressman to explore opening some old, forgotten rules that haven’t been implemented or even considered in decades.